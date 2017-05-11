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All Photos/outdoor/locations : garden/patio, porch, deck : planters

Outdoor Garden Planters Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

A rooftop garden and seating area where the family sometimes gather together or with friends.
A section of the facade—a cross between a shoji screen and a barn door—slides open. Planter boxes contain edible varieties that fuel Mary’s culinary explorations.
Now more than ever, having a sustainable home that conserves resources and energy usage is paramount. Sustainable design and architecture has seen tremendous growth over the last decade—as has the number of professionals who specialize in designing and building green homes. While major sustainable features pertain to the initial design, planning, and building stages, there are still plenty of changes to make in your home for a greener lifestyle. Have you covered all your bases?
Rather than a lush garden, the architect opted for a singular green expression. This was done by planting a sole Caesalpinia ferra tree at the atrium - a natural sculptural at the heart of the home.
The seating on this terrace outside a second-story bedroom not only functions as a balustrade, but also provides privacy. It faces the raised planter wall in the courtyard.
External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
The innovative cladding system of concrete panels doubles as a rainscreen, protecting the structure from the elements and providing increased thermal efficiency.
Exposed concrete, metal, and concrete panel cladding—chosen for their ease of maintenance—are the predominant materials.
Private garden with deck
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
Plenty of light can enter the living area through the peaceful backyard garden.