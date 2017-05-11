Outdoor Garden Flowers Design Photos and Ideas

Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
A section of the facade—a cross between a shoji screen and a barn door—slides open. Planter boxes contain edible varieties that fuel Mary’s culinary explorations.
“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
"The courtyard was a feature of the home that was conceived almost immediately as a peaceful respite from the urban density just outside,
Thanks to its natural color, concrete also serves as a wonderful “blank canvas” for landscaping.
Garden with mature landscaping growing fruit, vegetables and flowers
In a 4,000-person village known for epic windsurfing vacations, Atelier Branco builds a striking courtyard home.
The five-foot tall fire pit rock is buried three-feet into the ground for stability.
The smaller garden is adjacent to the Innkeeper's Suite, which is Zeidan's favorite room. "I like to stay there because it feels like I have this private terrace," he says.
With its driveway to the north, the home faces west toward the Pacific, with its courtyard breaking up the house's mass.
Thanks to the house’s concrete sheer wall, the roof cantilevers 12 feet to provide shading for the living room and extend the couple's outdoor space.
Native plantings line the front walkway.
The black front door opens to reveal a courtyard that leads to down to the backyard pool. With an eye to sustainability, the couple replaced the existing concrete with gravel.
Large sliders blur the line between indoors and out and expand the living space.
Garden Patio with Cedar Hot Tub
Taliesin, Formal garden.
The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
The couple installed external Kichler lighting which provides the perfect, low-energy nighttime lighting. And, a Kichler lighting complete with a Bluetooth speaker is the perfect accessory.
Green Roof and Ocean View
Front of the house.
New addition and patio from outdoor garden: the concrete terrace extends into the garden, and receives daylight over the house from the southern sun.
New addition from outdoor garden
Behind the house is a large meadow with a white clover path. The grasses are a mixture of pasture grasses, wildflowers, and milkweed, an important host plant for monarch butterflies.
With assistance from landscape designer Monica Viarengo, the outdoor space has been designed to draw the excitement of the city in toward the home.
Once a plant nursery—and home for the nursery’s owners—this 120-year-old home in Vachon Island has a luscious greenhouse that can also be used for special events.
A look at the rear patio gardens.
The juxtaposition of old and new architectural forms is best viewed from the courtyard between the garage and playroom. Timber shingles and vertical boarding can be seen on the sun-shading and sub-floor skirt of the villa respectively—these subordinate materials of the historic architecture are given primary roles in the new design.
Plants were snuck into every possible corner to soften, create ambience, and screen the city vibes. Outside the great room, the custom-cut geometric natural stone patio and fire pit table draws you into the outdoor kitchen and lounge.
The patio and pool area are perfect for full integration of indoor/outdoor living.
Lush, tropical landscapes designed by Judy Kameon blanket the Parker Palm Springs.
The walled in garden.
The ADU shares the backyard of the main home, but gabion retaining walls (rocks in wire cages) and an elevated terrace gives it an intimate space of its own.
The vegetable garden produces everything from cauliflower to arugula and Italian parsley.
12