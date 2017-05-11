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All Photos/outdoor/locations : front yard/pools, tubs, showers : plunge

Outdoor Front Yard Plunge Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

"The woman who bought the tiny home has it on an incredible forested block with views over a valley," Adam says. "She bought it after her husband passed away. I know she absolutely loves it, and I think it gave her a new beginning. That's really rewarding for us."
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
The Ex of In House exterior
The sand-colored fascia of the roofline allows the palapa to appear more integrated in its environment, as does the stone wall facade, which blends in with the boulders.