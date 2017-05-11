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All Photos/outdoor/locations : front yard/fences, walls : wire

Outdoor Front Yard Wire Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The main façade hides windows and doors within a same covering.
A sunken courtyard at the front of the home provides a private lounge space that connects to the dining room.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Green Roof and Ocean View
The Conine family engineered the stainless-steel chain-mail mesh curtain system themselves using bedsheets to mock up the design. In the final version, a sunscreen with grommets from Whiting & Davis blocks the blazing sun while standing up to the strong winds of the Jackson Hole valley.
The east-facing facade opens to an outdoor deck, which is furnished with lounge chairs by Loll Designs.
South / West view