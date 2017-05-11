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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : walkways/patio, porch, deck : metal

Outdoor Walkways Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The roof deck, anchored by a gas fire pit from Paloform, boasts an incredible view of the water.
The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
The new front door, offset by a stained wood surround, leads into an entry vestibule that connects the guest wing with the rest of the house.
Now, decorative screens "provide dappled western shade and frame the view of the monumental chimney from the street," says the firm.
New front steps lead up to a front terrace.
The rooftop terrace has an incredible view of the surrounding city.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
In accordance with the urban plan by studio Space&amp;Matter, all five piers of the community are interconnected, and neighbors get together to make plans for the plantings.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The landscaped patio provides separation from a public walkway along the rear of the home. "We could have had bigger rooms, but we wanted more outdoor space.” says Anton.
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
"This home is intended as both a place of refuge and of play," says Emily Summers Design Associates.
Glass walls surround a courtyard, sunken so as to provide respite from the wind. Landscape elements encourage interplay with the outdoors.
A glimpse of the breezeway beneath the grated metal footbridge. The doors and accents were constructed from ipe wood.
The weathering steel exterior pays homage to the owner’s youth, which was spent welding oil tanks.
Gregory Creek Residence - Exterior
foyer
Outdoor area/balcony
West Elevation @ Dusk
View from Southwest @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
Outdoor shower
Fabric patio that connects the main house to the guest house.
from the pool looking west into sunset
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
The gabions hold smooth rocks from the nearby San Luis Rey River; a fireplace feature is flanked by benches.
A custom rain-gutter system collects even slight amounts of precipitation in an underground cistern and distributes it to the yard. The Cor-Ten pivoting window is by Brian Linn of Vincent Designs.
The architecture firm tackled the hardscape: patios, pathways, and gabion walls. Landscape designer Marilyn Guidroz worked with existing native plants on the site and added more species to ensure there would be blooms year-round for the bees kept by resident Ron Krohn.
Cantilevered deck from Lake Michigan shore beach side.
'Tree House' - Bamboo Terrace
Entrance view
North East corner - The Grill'n Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.
front exterior