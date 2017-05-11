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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : grass/landscapes : flowers

Outdoor Grass Flowers Design Photos and Ideas

"Even though everyone we worked with told us that it was OK to go with smaller pants because they grow so quickly, we were still surprised to see just <i>how</i> quickly a lot of the native plants grew,
The view from the aquaponics vegetable garden toward the wing at the far end containing the living room, master bedroom and roof terrace from bottom to top.
A 1954 home by Calvin Straub is the centerpiece of a San Marino property developed by Alice Fung and Michael Blatt of Fung + Blatt. Working with the architects, Elysian Landscapes oversaw the design of the gardens.
The temple-like house was influenced by Aztec and Mayan architecture, a combination Wright described as "California Romanza."
In the backyard, the couple added a pergola, greenhouse, and outdoor dining space for $6,000.
The side walls have been treated as vertical extension of the horizontal surface of the garden, and are used for growing climbers such as jasmine, grapes, honeysuckle, raspberries, beans, peas, and even a climbing fig. Colorful bird’s houses and bug hotels are also mounted on the walls.
Rear garden
Thanks to its natural color, concrete also serves as a wonderful “blank canvas” for landscaping.
Architect Ben Koush’s home blends into the neighborhood—but walk inside, and you’ll discover how he played with space in the design.
Design, Bitches turns a typical Atwater Village home into a lush hideaway with a new, cedar-clad guesthouse.
A Texas mountain laurel and an oak leaf hydrangea catch the sun on a corner of the front porch. The wind chime was purchased on the couple’s honeymoon in Big Sur.
The five-foot tall fire pit rock is buried three-feet into the ground for stability.
With its driveway to the north, the home faces west toward the Pacific, with its courtyard breaking up the house's mass.
Thanks to the house’s concrete sheer wall, the roof cantilevers 12 feet to provide shading for the living room and extend the couple's outdoor space.
Brunswick, a suburb of Melbourne, has a strong manufacturing presence, and vibrant art scene, and strong Mediterranean ties with many Italian and Greek residents.
The dining area is completely open to the outdoors. “Ian and Krista wanted to celebrate their everyday routine and abandon things they don’t use, like a formal dining space,” says Jess. The Jorn dining table is by Minotti while the Mariposa chairs are by Fyrn. The grill is by Lion and the heater is by Heatstrip.
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
The elongated walkway and porch creates outdoor circulation during the summer months
Long Island Sound House's pool and hot tub connect gracefully to an ipe terrace. Sellars Lathrop Architects designed the outdoor and indoor spaces with hurricane concerns in mind.
The repurposed and restored open-air dining pavilion provides guests with a lush backdrop.
A redwood deck, easily accessed from the living areas, is a nice spot for alfresco meals or outdoor hangs, with views overlooking the hills and city lights.
The steel-and-glulam support system forms the covered corridor of the loggia.
Neutra's Kaufmann home was initially designed for living just two months out of the year. Yet after the original owner passed, future tenants attempted to retrofit the space for year-long use. An air conditioning unit was placed atop the roof, and square footage was added, enclosing this courtyard. To return it to its original state, the current owner underwent a five-year restoration and reopened this courtyard to honor the original design. Photo: Tim Street-Porter
Taliesin, Formal garden.
Widely recognized as a beloved mecca for French cuisine, Chef Thomas Keller's three-starred Michelin restaurant in California receives a $10,000,000 renovation—its first major revamp in over 20 years.
A swing chair on the deck.
"We spend a lot of time in the backyard all year round. We wanted to take advantage of Los Angeles' weather and have a true indoor/outdoor feel in the house," says Jenn, who is a Hollywood film producer.
The home is surrounded by gorgeous greenery and peaceful views.
The roofs are planted with rosemary, myrtus, westringia, and more.
Perforations were added to the boundary wall on the east, and entrance was moved to the side to become a bright corridor that connects the old house with the stable and pavilions.
Huf Haus, a German–based company that has been around since 1912, constructs and installs prefab homes throughout Germany and Europe. Known for their modern designs, the homes are constructed by teams in their factory and arrive on site with all interior finishes completed. Site installation takes about a week, as long as the concrete pad that the home will sit on is already completed.
view to new addition from rear lawn
Veranda
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