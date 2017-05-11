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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : grass/fences, walls : retaining

Outdoor Grass Retaining Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The Malibu Crest residence has the most desirable spot on the hill because it was the first house built there in 1949.
La Paloma Gaudi was selected for the exterior brickwork to foil the white-colored ones in the kitchen. Blackbutt wood was used for the decking.
External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
Outside, the landscaped yard consists of multiple courtyards and zen rock garden. A covered patio flows out onto the lush lawn, which is bordered by hedges to protect the space from wind.
The mature landscaping of historic Lafayette Park.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
The upward slope of the 8,395-square-foot lot extends the property 43 feet above street level.
The Pool House seen at night.
The view from the far edge of the infinity wall to the glass-walled gym and outdoor lounge.
A look at the backyard.
"This home is intended as both a place of refuge and of play," says Emily Summers Design Associates.
Glass walls surround a courtyard, sunken so as to provide respite from the wind. Landscape elements encourage interplay with the outdoors.
The landscaped backyard comes with programmable irrigation and plenty of room for entertaining.
The house is carefully inserted into its hilly site, allowing for pavilions and covered spaces of different types, as well as the vanishing-edge swimming pool.
The first outcropping of rocks has been incorporated into the home's entrance, which is set adjacent to a rustic, stone road.
The stunning outdoor poolside terrace leads to a 360-degree view.
The couple added sliding doors so that the deck could become an extension of the living area.
"We spend a lot of time in the backyard all year round. We wanted to take advantage of Los Angeles' weather and have a true indoor/outdoor feel in the house," says Jenn, who is a Hollywood film producer.
According to the architects, the house's "thinner dimensions not only display refinement of technique, but also remove visual weight from materials—the position being that lightness is good for the human spirit and visual heaviness is not."
In addition to spacious flagstone patios, the landscaping includes a running creek, rear pond, as well as a rocky wet and dry creek on site.
Local building regulations also call for the inclusion of architectural features such as gardens, porches, and a traditional Cerdanya-style gate.
The backyard gives a clear view of the modular construction.
view to new addition from rear lawn
West Elevation @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
Outdoor Living
The backyard is a structured and geometric landscape. The fire pit doubles as a drainage pond for rainwater. Eventually, the ivy will completely hide the black stucco so one is surrounded by vegetation.
Low irrigation plants and minimalistic hardscapes form the serene outdoor space.