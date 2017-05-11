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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : flowers/pools, tubs, showers : swimming

Outdoor Flowers Swimming Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

A pool cage with a retractable awing makes the pool deck feel like a natural extension of the home's interior, while the terraced construction lifts the building up above the level of floods and storm surges.
Go Easy in Mount Standfast lies in the Sugar Hills gated community in Barbados. It has the only private tennis court on the block, and it also comes with a gazebo, cottage, and poolside pavilion with a wet bar and barbecue.
Long Island Sound House's pool and hot tub connect gracefully to an ipe terrace. Sellars Lathrop Architects designed the outdoor and indoor spaces with hurricane concerns in mind.
Front of the house.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
Pool, garden
The ramped bridge that leads to an upper yard and pool
Duravit- Bathroom Faucets, Bathroom Sinks, Bathtub & Shower Hansgrohe- Plumbing Bharat Floorings Group- Floor Daikin- Air Conditioners Imagination Lights- Lighting Marble Center International- Floor Moie- Furniture