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All Photos/outdoor/fireplace : wood burning/locations : front yard

Outdoor Wood Burning Fireplace Front Yard Design Photos and Ideas

"The central pavilion evolved as a place to house a lot of the functions of the home, and also gave us a structure to build porches and decks for further protection from the sun," says Dominick. The outdoor patio is 1,600 square feet.