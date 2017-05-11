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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : wire/pools, tubs, showers : plunge

Outdoor Wire Fences, Walls Plunge Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The new pool was raised six feet above the ground and was designed for entertaining—and to better match the home’s new modern style.
A lower-level patio with benches and a generously sized spa allows the homeowner to enjoy the view while entertaining company. The stairs are made from naturally fire-resistant ipe wood.