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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : wire/fences, walls : vertical

Outdoor Wire Fences, Walls Vertical Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

On the entry side, the house is a single-story long gable structure.
Pictured on the left is the former cottage that's located on the north side of the house. It houses two bedrooms, a kitchenette, dining area, bathroom, and a mud room.
South / West view