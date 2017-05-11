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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : concrete/locations : front yard

Outdoor Concrete Fences, Walls Front Yard Design Photos and Ideas

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witness landscape
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entrance
The living room opens to the private, walled exterior courtyard at the front. “I really love the design of the courtyard and the fact that you can see it from everywhere in the house,” notes Fox. The ottoman is from Jardan and the outdoor chair is Hay.
Fox’s home design encompasses 2637 square feet across four levels, and includes a garage, an independent unit for guests, and two floors for her family of four.
Homes in the Lido Shores neighborhood in Sarasota, Florida, have adapted to the sunny climate.
An award-winning, modern masterpiece inspired by Neutra
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
A front garden creates a moment of pause. "The lower front window has a two-inch-thick box going around it," says Martin. "It was a solution to enhance the kitchen window, bypassing the corner of the facade and the column it contained." This would enlarge the second kitchen counter inside, where the stove is placed.
10 apertures of different sizes arranged above the pool illuminate the front yard with natural light.
A gravel trail winds through greenery into the entryway of the home, reinforcing the parklike nature of the site.
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
"To dress the concrete up a bit, we did a burnished face to expose the aggregate—you get a really nice detail when you see them up close," says designer Robert Sweet. "To add some texture, we randomly rotated the blocks to use their cavities as planters." The row of cacti, aptly called "fence-post cacti," acts as a privacy wall between the entrance and courtyard.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
The gabled form of the building is sliced open at the entrance to reveal a deliberately placed tree. This building houses four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a kitchen; the main living spaces are located in the second building.
inside out - living outdoors
The columns are connected with wide, sandblasted glass panels that create a ceiling, which spreads light throughout the interiors during the day, and frames views of the stars at night.
Kellogg spent five years working on the house, and the structure was completed in 1993.
The lower solid, concrete portion brings to mind elements of Native American adobe pueblos, while the sculptural form of the upper section conjures images of dinosaur fossils or spaceships.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
The outdoor terrace features an infinity pool and spacious deck.
The excavated material has been used to shape the property's exterior features.
The house is oriented toward the Aegean Sea. Floor-to-ceiling, glass sliding doors flood the home with plenty of Mediterranean sunshine.
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
Green Roof and Ocean View
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
The house sits on a steep site and was positioned below a sandstone crop so as to be concealed from the street. The approach to the house is via a suspended concrete staircase.
Through the efforts of L.A. interior designer Tracy Beckmann and her partner, furniture designer Ryan Trowbridge, you can experience the glamorous Lautner spell that has entranced Hollywood at The Lautner—the only existing John Lautner building that you can actually spend the night in.
Pink rock salt covers the exterior patio.
A large Linden tree in the courtyard.
A rough board-formed concrete wall hems in the courtyard garden creating an organic looking transition to the wild scrub oak beyond.