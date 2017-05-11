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All Photos/office/furniture : lamps/floors : dark hardwood

Office Lamps Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the parsonage volume, the floors are American oak with a black finish. An integrated desk designates a place to work from home.
Made of oak, a wall of shelves accommodates an office nook accented with a slim Superlight table lamp from Pablo.
One of the suites features its own living space with ample shelving. Studio Juju designed the modular wall shelves to be easily customizable.
A small office is located off the kitchen, complete with built in cabinetry and shelving. The nook is made bright and airy from the large doors and east-facing window.
The office had previously housed an architecture firm that had implemented a high-contrast palette of white brick walls and black-painted trim and flooring. "Aesthetically, our two goals with the interior were to bring a little warmth to the black and white space with materials like wood and leather, and to keep the palette neutral in every way," says LaValle.
In the lounge area, the Clyde leather sofa from Blu Dot is joined by a Wayfair magazine rack and Saarinen side table.
The workstations are outfitted with chic pieces from Room & Board, including the Lira Leather Dining Chair, Pratt Modern Desk, and Nolo Table Lamp.
There are three private workstations, as well as a conference table that can seat 14. The latter can provide laptop space for those who are just dropping by for a few hours, or be staged for photo shoots and workshops.
Accessories from Antique Boutique.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
An interior fit out of an existing Coach House, previously renovated by Dubbeldam Architecture + Design