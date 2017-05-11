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All Photos/office/floors : ceramic tile/furniture : desk

Office Ceramic Tile Floors Desk Design Photos and Ideas

The view from the living room into the common areas, with the living room and the study area divided by a brick screen.
Tucked in a recessed space is the studio, opposite the kitchen. A bespoke desk provides just the right amount of work space. Shelves are cut in a circular shape to allow a pendant lamp to hang through them. A porthole window brings a dash of natural light into the space.
Home office.
Additional square footage provided by an on-site shipping container in Austin, Texas, holds an home office design layout. This beautifully designed shipping container home office features track lighting, wall sconces, a full-height cabinet to hang clothes, and a mini split air conditioner. The floors are a mix of engineered wood and hand-painted tile from Clay Imports. From inside the container, you can see through to the front of the house.
A sunroom with its own ipe deck connects the dining room/kitchen to the garage.
The new study lounge features ceramic tile flooring from Ann Sacks along with a custom plywood desk with a Formica top, Eames desk chairs, and an ottoman from Blue Dot.
Rand added significant square footage for a studio and office at the back corner of the original design. This area features expansive views of the landscaped garden.
A major selling point for graphic design aficionados is Rand’s former studio and office, which are tucked at the rear of the home.