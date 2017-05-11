Kitchen Drop In Sinks Open Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

Try Dwell+ For Free
"The owners wanted to stay away from marble for durability reasons and didn’t like the look of a lot of traditional granites,
The kitchen is a hub in the Paluskas’ home. John Paluska’s restaurant Comal in Berkeley, California, celebrates handmade, regional Mexican food.
Clad in modest rusted metal, the triple-gabled roof divides the 1,750-square-foot home into three zones: a workshop, a retreat, and a forum.
Another luxury feature is the combined stovetop and oven—two appliances which are not always guaranteed on houseboats. The freshly painted, custom cabinets are also new.
The spirit has found a place to emerge again, he shakes and touches those that are outside and protects and shelters those that have welcomed him.
A galley-style kitchen is tucked away at the side of the house, but accessible from the main living areas.
The floors are polished concrete. The architects incorporated locally sourced materials—from the tile to the marble countertops.
“We chose a gray veined marble (Vermont Royal Danby, from ABC Worldwide) for the kitchen counter,” Barker says. “We found bleached walnut floors from Madera to tie the parlor floor together.”
The center island serves as a breakfast nook, sink space, and storage, and marks a transition from bold, blue cabinets into open shelving.
For their ArchiBlox prefab, modular house, the owners chose blue and orange joinery that was inspired by the sea and sand around their coastal home.
The faucets, which are made of copper plumbing fittings, reference the history of the building and its industrial roots.
Vibrant blues brighten up the kitchen.
The simple, efficient kitchen features a stainless-steel counter. From the kitchen, another staircase descends to a basement with a utility room, larder, and TV area.
The Ferry Building shop displays seasonal goods as well as items from some of Heath’s most popular collections. The backsplash is Heath dual glaze tile in tones of blue that creates a dynamic pattern and hints at the water that collects in the sink.
The home’s kitchen features dual Miele ovens, Thermador refrigerator and freezer, and Thermador induction cooktop. A feature wall clad in natural Carrara marble sits behind sliding cabinet uppers. Paola Lenti Heron counter stools in ‘verde scuro,’ coordinate with custom cabinet fronts, accented with Spinneybeck leather pulls.
A sturdy concrete countertop curves around the entire length of the kitchen, finished in a texture Webster describes as “bug splattered.” Despite the unappetizing name, it works well for rolling out dough. Its circular motif reappears in the custom cabinets’ finger pulls, which also help ventilate the cupboards. The fixtures are from Kubus and the appliances are from Miele.
The renovation created a lighter, more open atmosphere with views extending from the dining room through the kitchen and to the living space in the rear. To break up the rooms, the couple replaced the wood kitchen floors with staggered tile from Arizona Tile.
Here is the kitchen in the south end of the home next to the dining area.
SHED Architecture &amp; Design does not believe in blindly following trends, preferring to allow light and space, economical and sustainable materials, and well-considered details guide their work. For the remodel of this loft-style apartment in the award-winning, industrial-style 1310 East Union Building on Capitol Hill, SHED worked with contractor Dolan Built LCC. They used an industrial-influenced material palette to complement the development’s edgy facade.
The kitchen and dining areas serve as the heart of the home and connect to a small greenhouse via stairs.
The Open Kitchen and Dining Table
The cabins come stocked with snacks for purchase, including coffee, teas, pasta, s’mores, and popcorn.
A view of the kitchen from the living room. The reading nook/bench is another layer of space.
Two French doors open up the open-plan kitchen and dining area to a covered outdoor terrace overlooking the water.
The open plan kitchen on the ground floor.
The kitchen now looks out to the big, open deck which houses expansive tree views.
The fully stocked kitchen can be found in the Clubhouse.
The floating shelf is from Semihandmade, faucet from Homary, and sconces from Cedar & Moss.
A view into the kitchen, which received IKEA cabinet boxes with Semihandmade drawer and door fronts painted Chard from Behr, by Samuel. The refrigerator is a KitchenAid model tucked under the butcher block counter and covered with a panel.
A small kitchenette and dining room is located the the windows.
New Zealand architect Gerald Parsonson and his wife, Kate, designed their vacation beach home in Paraparaumu with an open-plan kitchen with open shelves, bar light bulbs, and bright orange MDF cabinets.
Open shelving continues into the kitchen. A wood-framed skylight above draws natural light into the space.
Inside, the custom-built casework and splashes of blue and red stand out. Jurkovič designed a central "service box" on the ground floor, so open space wraps around the plywood-encased core which contains the kitchen, bathroom, toilet, stairs, and storage.
The kitchen’s tubular lights were replaced with Heavy Medium pendants by Benjamin Hubert. The space is outfitted with a suite of Monogram cooking appliances. Irvington, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
The kitchen features a reclaimed wood installation by artist Blake Sloane from Hyattsville, MD.
Juilland reused the existing cabinets but added custom fronts. The countertops are concrete and the fixtures are from California Faucets.
Custom floating shelves and a book shelf under a movable island counter cleans a fuss-free, streamlined look in this kitchen.
The Deans’ new kitchen is long and narrow, punctuated by the small windows that dot the façade and one large light-giving window at the end.
