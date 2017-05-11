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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : accent/lighting : recessed

Kitchen Accent Lighting Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, rose pink cabinetry combines with counters by Surface1 in a pearl gray. The cooktop and oven are by Bosch, and the faucet is by Graff.
The kitchen's lime-washed ceiling catches the light and added depth to the space, while wood cabinetry and a corrugated backsplash echo the texture and materiality of the home's exterior. The cabinets are from Reform Cabinets.
Storage had to be dialed in within the narrow footprint of the brownstone. The black core holds the pantry, while on the right, a bank of custom cabinetry hosts the command station, mop closet, and a concealed bar.-
The kitchen was previously located in a dark hallway at the back of the house, but now it’s the core of the home.
A wall of full-height cabinetry spans one side of the kitchen, complete with inset shelving that provides a dedicated area for the couple’s coffee machine and mugs. The space also features a large central island and dining table overlooking the backyard pool.
Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, Kitchen
Zachary brought in new counter stools from Rejuvenation.
Since there was plenty of storage, Zachary took down the upper cabinets and replaced them with a Logan wall rack from Lostine.
A Bosch microwave is sleekly inset into the wall of storage.
The backsplash and counters look like marble but are actually hardworking quartz. A drop in the counter gives breathing room to the window. The soothing, mint shade of paint is Little Greene Aquamarine Deep.
In the kitchen, bespoke plywood panels wrap IKEA cabinet inserts for a high-end feel on a budget. "The kitchen is a collection of very intricate details," says Astrain, who fitted the space down to the last available millimeter. The space benefits from two windows now, thanks to the relocated dining area.
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
The sink wall faces south, and the architects sought to bring in natural light while filtering the view to the driveway. Their solution was to create a "living screen" with solid walnut shelves, suspended with blackened-steel frames, that showcase glassware and plants while allowing space for a solar roll shade. Custom, laser-cut steel glass racks are mounted under the lowest shelf.
The counters and backsplash are Imperial white marble, and the hood vent received a custom metal surround.
The expansive new kitchen has a generous sliding glass door to the yard and cabinetry is outfitted in plain-sawn walnut. "The wood is close in tone to the existing mahogany woodwork, but it has a more expressive grain," says Chadbourne. "We used it at all new cabinetry in flat, flush panels. The walnut’s grain character is the design element rather than the cabinetry construction details."
A peninsula is lined with Form barstools from Simon Legald.
SysHaus, designed by São Paulo studio Arthur Casas Design, marries sustainable engineering solutions, state-of-the-art technology, and smart urban design to construct prefabricated, modular homes in less than 60 percent of time required with traditional building methods. Arthur Casas Design included a freestanding kitchen and cabinetry for the interiors, so if needed, the modules can be easily disassembled and relocated to a new site.
Open plan kitchen with large waterfall island
Renovated great room provides space for the whole family
Opening up the doorway made space for a designated dining area, which has a vintage Ercol table and chairs. Ferm Living Socket Pendants hang in the kitchen and over the table.
On the opposite side of the room, there’s a stove niche, integrated refrigerator, and built-in storage that wraps the doorway.
"The worktops are made by a British company called Resilica," says Baulier. "They use glass waste (old windscreens, windows, and bottles) to create beautiful and incredibly durable countertops. Unlike terrazzo, it doesn't stain, as it is mainly glass bound with a solvent-free resin."
On the kitchen peninsula, the sink is tucked behind an upstand, which hides dirty dishes from view from the living room.
Subtly textured and tonal, a metal backsplash can be a great idea in a range of spaces, from industrial to moody and sombre. In this particular kitchen, the backsplash and drawer pulls were fabricated by 12th Avenue Iron. The cooktop is by Miele.
The kitchen features a porcelain tile backsplash, an island with bar seating, and a waterfall countertop.
From 2017 to 2018, various areas in the home were treated to a thoughtful renovation—including the kitchen, floors, deck, baths, and fixtures throughout.
The spacious open floor plan maintains a utilitarian sense of function. The floors are made from colored concrete.
The bright contemporary kitchen features high-end appliances and custom cabinetry.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
The bathroom sliding door is made of glass that frosts over for privacy with the push of a button. The frosted glass allows natural light to pass from the bathroom into the kitchen.
The bulk of Chen's budget went to the new galley kitchen with Dekton Kelya engineered stone countertops and backsplash.
Cooke John's focus on residential design allows her to consider design at a range of scales, from the individual home to the broader context. This kitchen renovation in Chelsea was completed with Anne-Marie Singer.
While Joel and Meelena Turkel of Turkel Design have spent the last decade redefining the possibilities of prefab for clients worldwide, they recently flipped the switch and completed their very own net-zero prefabricated residence. Here is a look inside their new home, the Axiom Desert House.
A wooden extension to the kitchen island provides additional dining space. All of the light wood flooring is new.
The open kitchen features a large center island, an overhead skylight, and ample storage.
Myers used terrazzo slabs from Concrete Collaborative to fabricate the 3" countertop, adding an element of fun to the center island. The wall sconces above the floating shelf are from Object & Light.
The beautiful blue backsplash tiles are from Heath Ceramics. The tiles’ vertical orientation is a little twist that suits the vertical space.
The new kitchen features appliances from Subzero and Wolf, and custom built-in cabinets that match the ones in the den. The brass light fixture over the island is from Maker & Moss.
The renovated kitchen of Louise Avenue features a deep sink and a coat of pastel-pink paint. Homeowners Chris and Claudia Beiler lovingly restored the home after purchasing it in 2018.
The open-plan kitchen features durable Neolith benchtops, a smoked glass backsplash, and cabinetry with a carbon-colored timber veneer.
The simple and elegant new kitchen.
In the kitchen, the designers also considered lighting design with cabinet lighting both under and above the cabinets. The backsplash tile is by Fireclay Tile. The hood range is custom wrapped in blackened steel by Joe Chambers.
Subtle, subdued tones in the cabinetry, flooring, and walls provide the perfect backdrop for colorful works of art—or in the case of the kitchen, a custom chandelier.
In Auckland, New Zealand, architect Michael O’Sullivan and his partner Melissa Schollum braved a miniscule budget, withering looks from friends, and nasty nail-gun injuries to design and build their perfectly proportioned family home. The reflectivity of the brass kitchen island makes it seem to dematerialize.
The open plan of this white kitchen helps keep the interiors bright, while also creating a greater sense of spaciousness. The black stools at the bar draw the eye upward to the unique black light fixtures in this white kitchen with black countertops.
Front Detail of the Kitchen
The SysHaus also has a biodigestor, which transforms organic waste into gas for use in the kitchen and fireplace.
Dining and kitchen
Walnut and book-matched Calcutta kitchen
Designed by London-based practice RUSSIAN FOR FISH, this remodeled Victorian home has an almost completely yellow kitchen. Being in this space feels like being immersed in bright sunlight.
The fridge is tucked behind the bespoke oak cupboard.
The kitchen has been designed in collaboration with Henrybuilt. The laminate cabinets are paired with a marble countertop by SMC Stone.
The kitchen, accented with the blue flooring and tiled backsplash, looks much sleeker than it did when the Benoits moved in.
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