All Photos/kitchen/lighting : accent/lighting : recessed

59 Kitchen Accent Lighting Recessed Lighting Design Photos And Ideas

Opening up the doorway made space for a designated dining area, which has a vintage Ercol table and chairs. Ferm Living Socket Pendants hang in the kitchen and over the table.
On the opposite side of the room, there’s a stove niche, integrated refrigerator, and built-in storage that wraps the doorway.
On the kitchen peninsula, the sink is tucked behind an upstand, which hides dirty dishes from view from the living room.
Subtly textured and tonal, a metal backsplash can be a great idea in a range of spaces, from industrial to moody and sombre. In this particular kitchen, the backsplash and drawer pulls were fabricated by 12th Avenue Iron. The cooktop is by Miele.
The kitchen features a porcelain tile backsplash, an island with bar seating, and a waterfall countertop.
From 2017 to 2018, various areas in the home were treated to a thoughtful renovation—including the kitchen, floors, deck, baths, and fixtures throughout.
The spacious open floor plan maintains a utilitarian sense of function. The floors are made from colored concrete.
The bright contemporary kitchen features high-end appliances and custom cabinetry.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
The bathroom sliding door is made of glass that frosts over for privacy with the push of a button. The frosted glass allows natural light to pass from the bathroom into the kitchen.
The bulk of Chen's budget went to the new galley kitchen with Dekton Kelya engineered stone countertops and backsplash.
While Joel and Meelena Turkel of Turkel Design have spent the last decade redefining the possibilities of prefab for clients worldwide, they recently flipped the switch and completed their very own net-zero prefabricated residence. Here is a look inside their new home, the Axiom Desert House.
A wooden extension to the kitchen island provides additional dining space. All of the light wood flooring is new.
Myers used terrazzo slabs from Concrete Collaborative to fabricate the 3" countertop, adding an element of fun to the center island. The wall sconces above the floating shelf are from Object & Light.
The beautiful blue backsplash tiles are from Heath Ceramics. The tiles’ vertical orientation is a little twist that suits the vertical space.
The new kitchen features appliances from Subzero and Wolf, and custom built-in cabinets that match the ones in the den. The brass light fixture over the island is from Maker & Moss.
The renovated kitchen of Louise Avenue features a deep sink and a coat of pastel-pink paint. Homeowners Chris and Claudia Beiler lovingly restored the home after purchasing it in 2018.
The open-plan kitchen features durable Neolith benchtops, a smoked glass backsplash, and cabinetry with a carbon-colored timber veneer.
The simple and elegant new kitchen.
In the kitchen, the designers also considered lighting design with cabinet lighting both under and above the cabinets. The backsplash tile is by Fireclay Tile. The hood range is custom wrapped in blackened steel by Joe Chambers.
Subtle, subdued tones in the cabinetry, flooring, and walls provide the perfect backdrop for colorful works of art—or in the case of the kitchen, a custom chandelier.
In Auckland, New Zealand, architect Michael O’Sullivan and his partner Melissa Schollum braved a miniscule budget, withering looks from friends, and nasty nail-gun injuries to design and build their perfectly proportioned family home. The reflectivity of the brass kitchen island makes it seem to dematerialize.
The open plan of this white kitchen helps keep the interiors bright, while also creating a greater sense of spaciousness. The black stools at the bar draw the eye upward to the unique black light fixtures in this white kitchen with black countertops.
Front Detail of the Kitchen
Arthur Casas Design included a freestanding kitchen and cabinetry for the interiors, so if needed, the modules can be easily disassembled and relocated to a new site.
The SysHaus also has a biodigestor, which transforms organic waste into gas for use in the kitchen and fireplace.
Walnut and book-matched Calcutta kitchen
Designed by London-based practice RUSSIAN FOR FISH, this remodeled Victorian home has an almost completely yellow kitchen. Being in this space feels like being immersed in bright sunlight.
The fridge is tucked behind the bespoke oak cupboard.
The kitchen has been designed in collaboration with Henrybuilt. The laminate cabinets are paired with a marble countertop by SMC Stone.
The kitchen, accented with the blue flooring and tiled backsplash, looks much sleeker than it did when the Benoits moved in.
18
K I T C H E N to L I V I N G
Kitchen looking into the dining and out towards the Atlantic Ocean. The collar ties are exposed to express the homes structural integrity and bring down the scale of the space
Kitchen from the dining lounge.
Kitchen (w/ Winston)
The careful coordination of color continues in the kitchen, where the gray and white marble backsplash, lit with faint orange lights, mediates between the ashen column and ochre cabinets.
Greenawalt also clad the undersides of taller cabinets in marble to create an attractive aesthetic from every angle.
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo
The formerly dark basement kitchen now feels much lighter, thanks to the addition of white oak floor boards, bright plaster walls, and floor-to-ceiling windows that let in garden views.
The remodeled and remastered chef’s kitchen features integrated Thermadore refrigeration, a Wolf range, center Carrara slab island and custom built-ins.
Kitchen/Dining Area
Kitchen
Kitchen View Exterior Living Green Wall
Kitchen and living space looking toward studio and loft bedrooms
kitchen with butcher block
Inside / Outside living
Kitchen looking toward plywood stair and bench seat
Living and kitchen space with loft bedrooms above

The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.