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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : accent/appliances : wine cooler

Kitchen Accent Lighting Wine Cooler Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen and dining areas now occupy the new single-level wing and also overlook the backyard via the glass wall. Silestone countertops waterfall over walnut cabinetry, and exposed wood rafters overhead received a coat of whitewash.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
Kitchen 03
Dining and kitchen
Walnut and book-matched Calcutta kitchen
Kitchen and kitchen island area.
Kitchen looking into the dining and out towards the Atlantic Ocean. The collar ties are exposed to express the homes structural integrity and bring down the scale of the space
Kitchen/Dining Area
Kitchen
Kitchen View Exterior Living Green Wall