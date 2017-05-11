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All Photos/kitchen/floors : travertine/backsplashes : wood

Kitchen Travertine Floors Wood Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The chic contemporary kitchen features custom Wenge African hardwood with handcrafted stainless steel cabinetry. The free-standing, stainless steel buffet has a bar overhang and features a Travertine countertop. High-end appliances include a Gaggenau built-in convection rotisserie/pizza oven and gas cooktop, a Viking Professional dual burner, and a SubZero refrigerator.