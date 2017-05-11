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All Photos/kitchen/floors : porcelain tile/appliances : wine cooler

Kitchen Porcelain Tile Floors Wine Cooler Design Photos and Ideas

Another challenge was to swap in new lighting-here the architects installed Lambert Et Fils, Dot Line Suspension-without adding any new holes to the ceiling.
An expansive butler's pantry caters to entertaining needs.
The baby-blue cabinets contrast with a white subway-tiled backsplash and mosaic-tiled flooring. A large bay window overlooks the front driveway and lawn, while allowing tons of natural light into the space.
The kitchen and dining areas now occupy the new single-level wing and also overlook the backyard via the glass wall. Silestone countertops waterfall over walnut cabinetry, and exposed wood rafters overhead received a coat of whitewash.
The open kitchen features warm wood paneling, a center island, and a deluxe wine fridge.
Once hidden away in closed quarters, the kitchen has been moved to a more open and central location in the home, blending historic elements with modern additions.
Kitchen.
Atlas designed the wet bar to meld seamlessly with the modular shelving that encircles the kitchen.