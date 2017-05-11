Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/floors : dark hardwood/cabinets : colorful

Kitchen Dark Hardwood Floors Colorful Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

A magnetic strip that holds knives and other small cooking accessories is attached to the shiplap wall in the kitchen, helping to preserve space.
Sophia Jungbauer stands in the kitchen of the 324-square-foot home she built with her husband, Henry, in Duluth, Minnesota.
The vintage glass pendant lights were found on Etsy—one of the designer’s favorite resources. “I am not a flea market person. I just don’t have the stamina,” says Zachary. “But when it comes to Etsy, I’m just, like, ‘Okay, I can handle this.’”
Zachary brought in new counter stools from Rejuvenation.
The existing cabinets were painted Card Room Green by Farrow & Ball.
Since there was plenty of storage, Zachary took down the upper cabinets and replaced them with a Logan wall rack from Lostine.
Guests enter the home by walking through the kitchen, following the same layout that existed when architect David Webber arrived on the scene; however, the sophisticated materials and warm lighting make the space much more inviting than it was before.
Caesarstone countertops were selected for the kitchen, alongside a Sub-Zero refrigerator and a Wolf gas range. "We picked a Chicago faucet, because the owner loved how it hadn't changed in 100 years," Davis says.
Shands paired maple wood kitchen cabinets with veined marble countertops to provide character to the space without overwhelming it. "These materials, complemented by the open shelves with stacked ceramics, are key to the experience," she says. Sub-Zero undercounter refrigerators and freezer opened the kitchen up to allow for more counter space.
"In the existing original condition, the upper unit had to come through the interior of the lower unit to get outside," says Thomas. The addition of an exterior spiral staircase and outdoor terrace now connects the sister’s upstairs kitchen to the yard below. A new window frames the view of the staircase.
In the kitchen, the countertops and backsplash are Pietra Cardosa stone and the cabinetry is whitened maple and an ebony-stained charcoal oak, to sync with the rest of the case goods throughout the home.
An elongated kitchen island is a spot to eat, and protects the cook from foot traffic. A large picture window and glass door connects the new outdoor terrace to the interior spaces.
Some laminate cabinets offer the sleek appearance of wood at a fraction of the cost.
The kitchenette picks up the same green cabinetry as the kitchen in the main house. The pendant lighting is by Louis Weisdorf for Gubi.
The baby-blue cabinets contrast with a white subway-tiled backsplash and mosaic-tiled flooring. A large bay window overlooks the front driveway and lawn, while allowing tons of natural light into the space.
Along the left-hand side of the main entrance is a spacious kitchen and family room in the back. A massive, marble-topped island wraps around to form bar seating along one end.
One of Catherine Williamson's favorite Semihandmade cabinets includes this appliance cabinet, which keeps things out of sight. The piece of art to the right is a vintage portrait from her grandparents.
There's a noticeable four-inch gap in between the last two tiers of cabinets where the couple mounted a sliding library ladder in order to easily access every cabinet.
The custom refrigerator, dishwasher, and range hood panels make the kitchen feel more polished.
The waterfall-edge kitchen island was a non-negotiable for Catherine Williamson, but the piece of marble she found would only cover three-quarters of the length. So, the duo finished off the island with a piece of walnut that was hand-cut for them by a local carpenter. The island also features a Sinkology sink, and the front is finished with DIY wooden dowels that mimic fluted wood.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
Clean modern finishes contrast with the dark wood floors, walls, and ceiling.
The house has two levels, and a lofted lounge in the front section of the upper floor.
We lost two doors and a window, and installed this massive folding door unit from LaCantina, creating a seamless flow from indoor to outdoor eatery.
From the living-dining area the kitchen caps the main space reinforcing the inside-outside connection to the deck and it's view.
Kitchen
View on the kitchen
Architect Eric Schiller built storage units underneath the stairs in the kitchen and had them painted Geranium by Benjamin Moore.
A peek at the large picture window that looks into the kitchen.
Between the dining area and bathroom is a kitchen that has concrete countertops, a stainless-steel farm sink, an oven and stove, and bright blue cabinets with elegant brass handles. These contemporary touches complement the craftsmanship and industrial-style details, giving this small dwelling a unique, modern feel.
Thanks to the large window on one side that frames the natural scenery outdoors, the house feels much larger than its actual size.
To help define the kitchen, the architects designed a wall of storage with cubbies on one side and a pantry with appliances on the other. Colorful doors add a playful touch, and DP3 Series cabinet pulls from Doug Mockett & Company keep the surfaces streamlined.