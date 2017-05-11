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All Photos/kitchen/floors : dark hardwood/backsplashes : stone tile

Kitchen Dark Hardwood Floors Stone Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
Kitchen