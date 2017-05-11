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All Photos/kitchen/floors : concrete/floors : terrazzo

Kitchen Concrete Floors Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The sleek, modern kitchen is perfect for cooking and entertaining, with a large island and designer appliances.
The interior palette of this kitchen includes bespoke limed oak cabinetry. These white kitchen cabinets were fabricated by local outfit Panorama Cabinets. Finishing the look are polished concrete floors and black accents, such as in the rectangular light fixture and the barstools.