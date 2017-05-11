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All Photos/kitchen/counters : metal/lighting : table

Kitchen Metal Counters Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A double bowl sink is also quite self-explanatory, created either out of one large sink with a divider or from two distinct bowls framed into a single sink.
Vibrant blue cabinets brighten up this kitchen and serve as a bold contrast to the exposed brick. The stainless-steel countertop wraps slightly up the wall, and creates a trough for storing items.
outdoor kitch·en·ette
Kitchen.
Kitchen and kitchen island area.