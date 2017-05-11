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All Photos/kitchen/counters : metal/appliances : beverage center

Kitchen Metal Counters Beverage Center Design Photos and Ideas

We think this centrally located custom metal/brass bar is an entertainers dream!
Kitchen.
The kitchen occupies one corner of the L-shaped structure. As throughout, the floors are made up of reclaimed eucalyptus that Chris planed himself.
kitchen