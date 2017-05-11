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All Photos/kitchen/counters : marble/floors : marble

Kitchen Marble Counters Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

House in Luxor - Cooking Space
Ample, built-in storage lines the wall and the island. The appliances are from Gaggenau; the faucet from Cea Design.
The all-white, minimalist kitchen is a transitional space between the public and private areas. A marble-topped island is oriented toward the dining room.
Driftwood-colored veneer was used for storage cabinetry throughout the main floor.
Dining chairs upholstered in black and pink surround the breakfast table. The kitchen floors and island are made of Bianco marble.
Unsurprisingly, the home comes complete with a restaurant-grade kitchen. In addition to a full range of appliances, the space features wooden doors from a Spanish monastery and an expansive picture window along one wall.
On an agricultural estate in Portugal, Blaanc Studio designed a simple retreat that does its utmost not to interfere with the scenic backdrop. The home was built with rammed earth, which is known for its thermal properties that help maintain a mild temperature all year long. A large, open fireplace with plenty of wood storage is used to warm the living area in winter. The firewood storage's open shelving is carefully located on the side of the island that doesn't face the living room, making sure that it is only visible in certain locations.
The modern kitchen also overlooks views of the outdoors. The countertops are polished marble to match the sandblasted marble floors.
Geometrium's design expertise lies in the apartment sphere, and the Stalinskaya building is no exception—this compact yet stylish kitchen packs a serious punch.
The gourmet kitchen features a large center island with a spacious breakfast bar and top-of-the-line appliances. Extensive glazing keeps the space bright and provides breathtaking views of the surroundings.
The custom gourmet kitchen has a center island, marble floors and countertops, white lacquer and oak cabinetry, stainless steel Miele appliances, and a view.
The same theme is carried out in Alan's execution of the kitchen and breakfast area. The same Chinese-inspired armchairs found in the dining room were used, as was the natural Carrara marble. "All the rooms in the apartment are linked by materials and palette," says Alan.
High-performance materials like Dekton by Cosentino are new alternatives for granite. The surface is scratch-resistant and easier to clean than stone.