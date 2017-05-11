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All Photos/kitchen/counters : concrete/backsplashes : wood

Kitchen Concrete Counters Wood Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen opens out into the dining room and living area, and features an island countertop from Caesarstone. The lighting throughout is from Liteline.
The kitchen is open to the living area, and the guest bedroom can be seen beyond. The picnic table is by Hudson Workshop, and the bright-red light fixture is by Santa & Cole.
Kitchen cabinetry is finished with teak veneer and topped with black concrete.
The custom-made plywood cabinetry in the kitchen was hand-impregnated with microcement.
The material palette of this kitchen is calm and muted, using putty coloured cabinet doors, wood grain on the intermediate cabinets, a concrete coloured honed quartz countertop, and light oak flooring throughout.
The main level holds the living room, dining room, kitchen, and an interior courtyard with a fire pit.
The kitchen includes a four-burner stovetop, convection oven, fridge/freezer, washer/dryer, sink, breakfast bar, and custom cabinetry.
Concrete countertops and poplar wood finishings give the interiors a warm, cozy feel.
014.CASA PEX
Chef's kitchen detail with open plywood shelves. Range by Thermador
Complimentary coffee provided by Rival Bros from Philly with branded chemex
Complementary tea provided. Kettle by Fellow products.
Sited in a remote desert residence built by Lautner almost 70 years ago, the property was commissioned by Hollywood movie producer Lucien Hubbard who wanted a holiday retreat where he could escape from L.A. with actress Mary Pickford.
Island Life The appealing, handcrafted appearance of the concrete kitchen island is a happy accident, the result of the concrete not settling fully in its timber framing. When the framing was removed, the builder, Peter Davidson, was worried that Davor and Abbe would be disappointed with the bubbled result and offered to start the process again, but they loved its one-off feeling and persuaded him to keep it that way.