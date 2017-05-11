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All Photos/kitchen/counters : concrete/backsplashes : stone tile

Kitchen Concrete Counters Stone Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
The kitchen and dining connects to the living room.