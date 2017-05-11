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All Photos/kitchen/counters : concrete/appliances : ice maker

Kitchen Concrete Counters Ice Maker Design Photos and Ideas

400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
Kitchen + Stair Detail
Kitchen w/ Custom Steel Bar Top
Kitchen Elevation