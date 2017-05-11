Kitchen White Cabinets Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : white/floors : concrete

A view of the kitchen and sitting room beyond. A balcony at the mezzanine level defines the space below it and subtly differentiates the kitchen from the main open area. The extensive central island is wrapped in Carrara marble, its gray striations syncing with the floors, which are light gray cast polyurethane.
Due to the project's relatively modest budget, expensive materials and finishes were used sparingly. Details like this stunning steel staircase were prioritized. The steel fabricator and joiner generated their shop drawings from Downie North’s 3D model, resulting in a seamless connection from the ground-floor concrete slab to the floor above.
The kitchen is equipped with high-end electronic appliances—including an oven, induction plate, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washing machine, and dryer.
A courtyard connects a bedroom with the kitchen and dining area
A bamboo pendant from Wonen Met Lef hangs over the kitchen island.
The spacious new kitchen flows with an open floor plan and neutral palette. IKEA cabinets were "hacked" with custom fronts.
The spacious open floor plan maintains a utilitarian sense of function. The floors are made from colored concrete.
The bright contemporary kitchen features high-end appliances and custom cabinetry.
The kitchen is outfitted with concrete counters and floors and off-grid-friendly appliances that use less energy. The ceiling is paneled in reclaimed barn wood.
In the summer, the kitchen counter transforms into an indoor/outdoor kitchen island. The outdoor dining room is located between two whitebeam trees.
Polished concrete floors provides beneficial thermal mass in wintertime.
Juicy Green Laminex island countertops add a bright pop of color to the all-white kitchen. The rear countertops are stainless steel, and the backsplash is mirrored glass.
Kitchen
The sleek, modern kitchen is perfect for cooking and entertaining, with a large island and designer appliances.
The floors are polished concrete. The architects incorporated locally sourced materials—from the tile to the marble countertops.
A work counter and breakfast bar.
The addition's modern, open kitchen.
A simple color palette of gray, white, and brown gives the home a sleek, Scandinavian-inspired vibe.
Hard materials such as polished concrete were used for the interior floors and bench-tops. The interior brick walls were all painted white.
Different surface materials create textural richness in the kitchen.
Kitchen finishes include a black, porcelain tile backsplash, Caesarstone counters, parchment-colored Laminex laminate cupboards, and wood accents in Victorian ash veneer from Fethers.
The kitchen got a place of pride in the addition, as the family loves to cook, and the lowered ceiling differentiates it from the adjacent living area. The custom island received a rounded corner that echoes the entry. "The unusually shaped island bench responds to the geometry of the external glazing, which was in turn angled to respond to exterior views," says the firm. Circular legs on the island gives it a furniture quality and imparts a "lightness" to the large piece. The lattice over the window provides dappled, natural light and will eventually be covered in vines.
outdoor kitch·en·ette
The cooktop and wall ovens are also original and still function well.
The original kitchen, complete with Krisel-designed pegboard cabinetry, remains in place.
The updated kitchen features high-end appliances.
View from the kitchen towards living and sleeping zone.
Custom made copper Fossets and custom made wall fixtures
Corian Countertop, Arredo3 Kitchen cabinets and custome made legs
Kitchen volume along Laundry/ WC wooden volume
The kitchen includes ceiling lights whose fittings are recessed and offset; their glow is both diffuse and elusive.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The kitchen scheme features banks of white, flat-front cabinets for serene contrast with the wood palette.
A Fisher & Paykel refrigerator.
A Bosch 800 series dual fuel range and Caesarstone Raw Concrete countertop from IKEA.
Custom-designed timber handles reinforce the Tetris concept.
A polished concrete island top contrasts with oak timber cabinetry in the kitchen.
The floors in the extension are hydronic-heated, polished concrete.
A vibrant living wall brings nature and organic warmth into the space. An idea first proposed by the owners, the vertical garden was further designed and developed by Cónica Studio.
The kitchen features a Bosch HMC54151UC oven and microwave combo.
ANACAPA's Minimalist Urban Residence is modestly sized (2500 square feet) and was designed with the region’s temperate climate in mind. Radiant heat cement floors and two indoor fireplaces provide warmth on cooler days.
In this Australian kitchen, the open-backed portions of the upper cabinets reveal the marble tile backsplash. The marble backsplash is comprised of two parts: a low marble piece made of the same marble slab as the countertop, and then a square marble tile found elsewhere in the kitchen.
Black and white kitchen cabinets painted with a triangular pattern add a whimsical touch to this funky kitchen.
On the opposite side, the kitchen overlooks a sitting room.
The kitchen features period-appropriate globe pendant lighting.
The renovated kitchen features a sleek island-peninsula, allowing seamless indoor/outdoor flow from the glass-walled exterior to the inner atrium.
The larger kitchen/dining area also allows for easy and convenient entertaining.
Roxburgh McEwan Architects used cross-laminated timber for the exterior structure and internal divisions.
The kitchen echoes the bathroom in its finishes, including the Silestone countertop, IKEA cabinets, and Dal Tile backsplash. The space-saving fridge and range are from Blomberg.
Fans were added for improved air circulation.
The interior palette of this kitchen includes bespoke limed oak cabinetry. These white kitchen cabinets were fabricated by local outfit Panorama Cabinets. Finishing the look are polished concrete floors and black accents, such as in the rectangular light fixture and the barstools.
An illuminated brick wall makes a nice backdrop for glossy black cabinets and Jenn-Air appliances. When guests come over for dinner, they can sit on stools by Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec and chat with the cook over a custom island that matches the floor. The fixtures are by Blanco.
Architect Kevin Alter integrated wood from the original bungalow into the kitchen and covered the island in Carrara marble, with an interior clad in wood. A long table extends from the side of the island, and wine storage is integrated into one end of the island. New appliances include a Wolf range, a Broan hood, and a Miele oven and refrigerator. The Fucsia pendant lights are by Achille Castiglioni for Flos.
At this home renovation in England, the architects kept the interiors minimal and stripped back, allowing for extra space to be used by the family as they pleased. A kitchen island with exposed plywood on the interior but painted on the exterior doubles up as a breakfast bar, and holds storage space for three Magis swivel beech barstools to be tucked away when not in use.
The entire living and dining space features tough polished concrete floors. The architects intentionally contrasted the darker concrete and veneered pantry against the neutral white walls and marble. This color play runs through the renovated areas.
