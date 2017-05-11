Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : metal/floors : light hardwood

Kitchen Metal Cabinets Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen is composed of stainless steel, from the cabinetry fabricated by Barcelona company Timblau, to the counters and backsplash, the latter given a mirror polish for contrast to the former’s patina on the surfaces. The boxes were brought in on a crane and then the group put them together in place. “The kitchen shouldn't be a closed dirty area of the house,” says Jon. “But [rather] the heart.” Fitting, as social life in the Basque culture revolves around eating together.
Occupants step down into the kitchen from the dining room. A run of cabinets with an integrated sink directly abuts the threshold between the rooms, where an original plaster archway also meets new ceiling joists.
In the kitchen, pops of orange and blue break up an otherwise black-and-white palette. The bursts of color are a nod to the hues in the stained glass in the refurbished front door.
The architects bought standard-size cabinets and played around with different configurations to make the layout feel bespoke at an affordable cost.
Kitchen
The kitchen for the main living quarters is on the top floor. The dark joinery echoes the original millwork throughout the home, while the stainless steel adds an industrial edge.
Marble covers the backsplash, and new upper cabinets inset with fluted glass were added.
The stainless-steel elements, including the counter and cabinets, were also kept in place for their industrial character. The island was reworked and topped with marble.
The architects reused much of the existing walnut cabinetry, giving it an ebonized finish for contrast.
In the kitchen, a bank of copper-fronted cabinetry joins the pink marble backsplash. The island is set atop a curving pink base that gives it some lightness.
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
Black appliances and fixtures blend seamlessly into the cabinetry. The lack of a large fridge helps give the kitchen its streamlined and minimal appearance. The couple carefully integrated appliances to make the small space fully functional for entertaining. Two CoolDrawers are tucked under the counter to chill wine and store enough food for the weekend. Two ovens allow home cooks to bake bread and roast meat simultaneously. “It just works really well for us,” says Daniel. “Our counter space is at a premium, and we just didn’t need a giant refrigerator. This way, we can have the L-shaped counter. That was a very strategic decision—it doesn’t need to be more than what it is.”
The blush-colored Rojo Alicante marble table in the center of the kitchen doubles as a dining table and kitchen island. A Craiglist score for $200, the table is another kitchen hack conceived by the architects. “It was really a diamond in the rough. Originally, it was a rectangle shape, in a weird ’90s, Italian kind of style, covered in a thick, resin-like finish that made it look almost orange,” says Daniel. The table was honed down to soften its color, and its top was reshaped with rounded corners.
The kitchen features hacked IKEA cabinets—Brit and Daniel built custom fronts and side panels out of Valchromat, a recycled engineered wood. The cabinets are topped with black steel, which extends up the wall as backsplash. “We wanted to find an inexpensive way of doing a really terrific kitchen,” says Daniel. “The metal, which is a cold-rolled sheet of blackened steel, is a unique material that will develop a patina over time, but will also be super durable—and again, very cost effective.”
Thoughtful organization of space and wall placement creates privacy from the close neighbors.
Taking design cues from boats, the founders of Living Vehicles used maintenance-free, weather-resistant aluminum for the interior walls and midcentury-style cabinetry. High-end appliances like a dishwasher and washer-drier combo are small and tucked away.
The distressed bronze upper cabinets and floating steel elements play off of the original tin ceilings and exposed timber columns of this historic cast iron SoHo loft building.
"The kitchen itself is generously proportioned, relative to the modest scale of the project, and is centered on the solid Spotted Gum countertop of the kitchen island," says Martin.
In the kitchen, the designers also considered lighting design with cabinet lighting both under and above the cabinets. The backsplash tile is by Fireclay Tile. The hood range is custom wrapped in blackened steel by Joe Chambers.
In the Pacana Suite, modern European influences are replicated in the clean lines and exquisite detailing.
Kitchen Elevation
A colorful sitting area off the kitchen with an additional dining area.
“The kitchen, dining area, and family room were originally three separate rooms,” says Wilding. “We opened the space by knocking down walls and installing two large flush beams in the ceiling.” The original kitchen was located in what is now the family room. - Denver, Colorado Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Kitchen / Dining island
Lineal Comfort stools upholstered in white leather by Andreu World sit across from turquoise glass vases from Neiman Marcus. Cumar supplied the white carrara marble for the island.