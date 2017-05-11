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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : colorful/floors : painted wood

Kitchen Colorful Cabinets Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Colored wall cabinets and a kitchen island structure the open-plan cooking area. White-painted bricks and a large skylight keep the space bright.
The kitchen includes a 1970s Burke tulip table, vintage chairs by Kai Kristiansen, and a George Nelson Saucer Bubble pendant from Herman Miller.
The chef's kitchen is fitted with a Miele dishwasher, a Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer, a Viking range, and a water filtration system. The emerald cabinets are accented by the brass backsplash, hardware, and counters.
A dark blue block is the central pole of the kitchen area. Deposited directly on the floor, its periphery creates a zone of circulation.
Interior designer Peter Fehrentz’s pied-à-terre in Berlin has a small kitchen with rosy pink kitchen cabinets that fit right in with the rest of the apartment’s chic and eclectic décor.
The sides of the cabinets are clad in sweet chestnut; their faces are painted a custom shade of green by Dulux. Pett Level, England Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017