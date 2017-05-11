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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : wood/lighting : ceiling

Kitchen Wood Backsplashes Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, Sherwin Williams "Nugget
The design team restored the cork floors. The island lights are Sven Middleboe for Nordisk and are original to the house. The counters are Ceppo Di Gre Marble and the door to the restored pantry is painted Tarrytown Green by Benjamin Moore, and given a porthole window with reeded glass.
White oak storage wraps the kitchen, which is tucked under the lower ceiling, to create a more cozy spot that’s still connected to the living areas. “It's such a large space,” Erling says of the great room. “It's nice to be more intimate in the kitchen zone.” The counters are Gascogne blue limestone.
Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
Sophia Jungbauer stands in the kitchen of the 324-square-foot home she built with her husband, Henry, in Duluth, Minnesota.
“I wanted to change the kitchen,” Lyndsay says. “The cabinetry was too dark, so we wanted to lighten it up. At first, it was an orange wood—and we ended up painting it white to achieve this.”
“Design choices, such as heavy bar stools in the kitchen, were made to ensure the boat could function well docked or at sea,” Lyndsay says.
Ceilings that are over 10 feet tall provide a feeling of airiness for the tiny home.
A sizable primary bedroom and a sleeping loft above a bathroom flank the kitchen area.
The interior of the tiny home, which features a sleeping loft above the living room, is finished with vinyl flooring and white pine walls.
Nick Dignard and Marie-Catherine P. Émond built this 256-square-foot cabin, an A-Frame structure enveloped by two extended wings, to celebrate a love of outdoor sports. Located in Québec’s Lac-Beauport, the living, dining, and kitchen areas are filled with natural light so that the cabin feels as if it’s actually outside.
Rather than wasting precious square-footage on a utility room, the mechanics for the cabin (an on-demand water heat and a two-stage water filter) are housed in two of the kitchenette’s wall cabinets. For cooking, there’s a two-burner induction stove and full-size sink. Most of the cooking is done outside on the grill.
The kitchen opens out into the dining room and living area, and features an island countertop from Caesarstone. The lighting throughout is from Liteline.
Slim-lined shelves highlight the wood backdrop. Cabinet hardware was custom powder-coated to match the cabinet color.
The OSB-clad living and sleeping area leads to a bold blue bathroom in this renovated home in Albino, in the Lombardy region of Northern Italy. The white fittings and fixtures in the bathroom echo the retro white cabinet handles used in the kitchen.
The open-concept living space includes a small kitchen, living area and dining area.
Guests enter the home by walking through the kitchen, following the same layout that existed when architect David Webber arrived on the scene; however, the sophisticated materials and warm lighting make the space much more inviting than it was before.
The Dune cabin features a loft space overlooking a dinette, which can be converted into an additional bed.
Kitchen
The kitchen is outfitted with open shelving, gray-painted wood cabinetry, white Silestone counters, and a white-painted shiplap backsplash.
In an apartment of only about 350 square feet, Madrid–based architectural firm elii has designed a functional layout with a bright palette that emphasizes light and views to the streetscape outside. The light green cabinetry keeps the apartment feeling bright, while the wood gives texture and a natural feeling to the space.
Vilde features plenty of windows so as to flood the interior with sunlight and connect the home to the natural landscape.
At one end of the space, a galley-style kitchen offers redwood cabinetry and shelving. The mostly original space has been upgraded with granite countertops and some new fixtures.
Jessy and Steve were dismayed to find that the walnut plywood siding in the kitchen and dining area had been painted over. “You can’t strip that out,” says Jessy, an interior designer. “We had to replace it.” When they popped off the moldings at the foot of the counter, they discovered original recessed baseboards, which give the kitchen bar the appearance that it is floating.
Maddison and Newstadt outfitted the interior with pre-finished cork flooring by Readycork from Premium Floors Australia. Black-painted cabinetry and a built-in bench offset unfinished shiplap timber ceiling and walls.
The back wall retracts, drawbridge-style, onto a deck surrounded by bougainvilleas.
The indoor/outdoor kitchen has been renovated and is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances. The clear highlight, however, is its retractable back wall.
White walls and wood accents create a subdued, relaxing vibe. A skylight draws light into the cooking and living spaces from above, while large windows provide views of the California scenery.
The kitchen has exposed concrete block walls and open shelving.
Each layer of Gregory Creek Residence relates differently to the surrounding natural environment. “Overall an open visual flow connects those in the home to the creek and its creatures, while offering protection via the use of cantilevers,” says Gettliffe Architecture.
The stainless steel sprayer faucet is from Amazon.
A micro kitchen tucked in under the open stair, with operable cabinets functioning as stair treads.
Floor to ceiling glass frames the view in the kitchen.
A central core houses the bathroom and divides the bedroom from the kitchen/living area.
Salvaged brick was left unfinished on the interior, without a "sheet of plasterboard in sight," the architects continue to explain. Reflective roof insulation at the ceiling redistributes the light from concealed LED fixtures at the timber trusses.
View of kitchen, outdoor porch, and roof deck above by Low Design Office
The open plan kitchen on the ground floor.
Chef's kitchen detail with open plywood shelves. Range by Thermador
Concrete floors and an Ikea kitchen and spice rack make for an affordable, cleanly geometric aesthetic at the back of the bottom floor. The appliances are by Frigidaire, and the black countertops are sealed with Eco Tuff by Eco Procote.
The kitchen has been recently updated.
Triangular windows let plenty of light in.
The kitchen features Douglas fir cabinets that Samantha built on-site, a move that helped her complete the project at a cost of $145 per square foot.
In the kitchen both the walls and the countertop are made of birch plywood. A quartet of black Tom Dixon Beat lights hangs overhead.
While there are two sleeping lofts—one above the kitchen, the other above the bathroom—the EDGE Cabin's multifunctional furniture can add a third bed.