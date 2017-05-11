Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone tile/appliances : range

Kitchen Stone Tile Backsplashes Range Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, alder-veneer cabinets contrast nicely with white-painted shiplap doors. White quartz countertops keep things feeling clean and bright. On the wall, tiles from Clé are mounted with no grout.
The chef's kitchen includes ample counter-space for meal prep, as well as bespoke cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances, and a large central island.
The split level ground floor results in a raised kitchen/ dining area with 9' high ceilings, and an intimate sunken library connected to the front terrace. Both areas receive plenty of sunlight from the light well above.
In an otherwise mostly white kitchen, the mirrored concrete tile backsplash introduces an unexpected element. The floor is also covered with the same tile from Mission Tile West, giving a fun, almost disco-like vibe to the space.
The kitchen cabinetry is crafted from Oregon black walnut, and the countertops are honed Cambrian granite.
"We splurged on Anthropologie hardware for the cabinets, and don’t regret that ever," adds Claude.
An Italian marble backsplash complements the open shelving made from reclaimed wood purchased from local Amish shops.
A waterfront conversation pit brings a touch of midcentury glamour to this modern oasis in Miami Beach.
The custom Bulthaup kitchen is outfitted with Gaggenau appliances and Caesarstone countertops.
The pendants above the kitchen island are antique Venetian Murano blown glass cage lights.
The kitchen now opens out to a courtyard and outdoor dining area thanks to large glass doors.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The white cabinets and traditional subway tile in marble make for a timeless combination in this kitchen in Washington, D.C.
If the idea of a plain white backsplash doesn't appeal to you, but you still want a neutral backsplash, consider handmade tiles or a material that comes in a range of colors and tones. Here, a cream-colored backsplash made of traditional Moroccan tiles and available through Emory & Cie line the backsplash of the kitchen.
Custom kitchen cabinets designed by Pulltab and fabricated by Maciek Winiarczyk hold mostly vintage ironstone that Geiger has found at flea markets and estate sales over the past 20 years. "I love white," she says, "because I think food always looks better on it." She also collects vintage wooden cutting boards, shown resting against the marble tile backsplash from Stone Source.
The minimalist kitchen features Slate Lite counters, timber cabinetry, and even a built-in oven, which is a luxury in Taiwan.
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
Surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows on all sides, the material palette for the unit includes contemporary industrial touches such as iron, glass, and wood.
T
Kitchen with live edge walnut island slab
Lacanche Range and Henrybuilt cabinetry in Kitchen and Pantry
Kitchen and kitchen island area.
Photo Courtesy of DISC Interiors