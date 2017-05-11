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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : brick/lighting : ceiling

Kitchen Brick Backsplashes Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The counter space was tripled, thanks to an island with oxidized Dekton installed in a waterfall treatment. The stairs were widened to become seats. "You can sit down there with a glass of wine,
Lights in the sauna reveal when it’s in use.
In the kitchen, minimalism prevails. Jared notes that the use of plywood was loosely inspired by design seen in the 1960s Sonoma County Sea Ranch community. "It's something that one of my heroes, [architect] Barbara Bestor has done very well," he says.
Colored wall cabinets and a kitchen island structure the open-plan cooking area. White-painted bricks and a large skylight keep the space bright.
The stove was kept in place in order to retain the position of the gas and venting. The designer dropped the sill on the right-side window to the floor. Sleek black cabinetry is topped with Essastone Concrete Pezzato weathered stone on the perimeter, and custom terrazzo on the island.
“We don’t need the full ‘breakfast bar’ that is a feature of so many modern kitchens, as we make a point of eating together as a family at the table for meals,” say the clients. “The stools under the cantilevered bench are usually used while chopping vegetables with a glass of wine in hand.”
A wall of custom blackbutt cabinetry conceals the fridge and lots of storage.
“One night when we sat and had a dinner, I said I would design this neon for his kitchen because it would be perfect,” Schwalgien says, “and then he agreed to it.”
White paint brightens the modest kitchen of this Denver home.
Brick, paired with concrete and wood, creates an organic warmth throughout this Spanish home.
Set in a heritage brick building in Montreal, this apartment maintained the brick wall in the kitchen to evoke the building's industrial heritage. The brick was painted white to brighten the space.
Galley kitchen with existing brick wall celebrating original fabric of the house.
Kitchen
The angular galley kitchen is illuminated by a hexagonal skylight.
Dining takes place at the large custom-fabricated table underneath pendant lighting. Seating is a mix of Eames Shell Chairs and Real Good chairs from Blu Dot.
The spacious open floor plan maintains a utilitarian sense of function. The floors are made from colored concrete.
In the kitchen, the team refinished the original cabinets, supplemented them as needed, and introduced a new stainless steel countertop. New appliances provide modern functionality.
The bright contemporary kitchen features high-end appliances and custom cabinetry.
The simple, efficient kitchen features a stainless-steel counter. From the kitchen, another staircase descends to a basement with a utility room, larder, and TV area.
The open kitchen and dining area flows out to the courtyard.
The original midcentury kitchen is in good condition, but could benefit from updates.
Fireplace & Open Kitchen
To create more natural light, Brentwood Builders also added a back door to the kitchen.
The white countertops are made from concrete and the wooden cabinets have been painted a subtle shade of sage. The floors are white oak hardwood.
The original load bearing wall was replaced with a wood beam and vertical supports, creating a more open floor plan.