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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : range/floors : light hardwood

Kitchen Range Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A minty pistachio hue paints the Reform Kitchen cabinetry, paired with Calacatta Gold marble countertops and the homeowner's existing Viking range. The Eames Molded Plastic bar stools sport leather pads. Lighting by Commune Design and Seed Design.
A view of the kitchen, with a counter and backsplash clad in a single piece of bent stainless steel. The refrigerator is in a storage closet, behind a paneled door on the left. “We hid it there so it wouldn’t disrupt this very clean look. Anything related to service equipment, we always try to keep out of sight,” says Granados.
The backsplash is covered in G120 Lemon Ice tile by Heath Ceramics.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
The dropped ceiling is old-growth fir that was discovered under plaster during the demolition phase of the project, and was repurposed for interior finishes. The custom island prep table is by Vintage Mill Werks, with Hay stools.
Fun fact: Inky, who is <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">SVP of Strategy and Chief of Staff for the NBA, is a passionate home cook and attended culinary school in 2019 to refine her home cooking skills. </span>
The kitchen acts as the family hub, its multicolored surfaces anchored by a black tile backsplash, sprinkled with dots of uncolored, earth-toned tile.
Architect Nahoko Ueda and the homeowners chose a Space Theory kitchen with a combination of white laminate and walnut cabinetry.
Horne’s mother chose to decorate the interior with lighter woods and dark walls. The dramatic contrast pairs well with the breathtaking views.
Three large windows allow the surrounding nature to enter the house from different angles during the day. “We like the way the house opens up with large windows facing the mountain at the back, which makes nature very present even when you are inside,” says Helena. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The custom dining table—which was made by a local artisan—is located in front of west-facing windows that frame the sunset in the evenings. The table can be easily moved inside or out depending on the weather.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
After: An all-white palette at the kitchen and master bathroom above creates a cohesive and calm atmosphere.
Niki and Gustavo splurged on more permanent finishes and budgeted on items, like faucets and shelves, that could be easily upgraded over time.
Lights in the sauna reveal when it’s in use.
Custom white oak cabinetry defines the open plan kitchen, which also features a stone-topped island and breakfast nook, where Ricks and his family spend much of their time.
Homeowners Izabel and Paul made a large open kitchen a top priority, insisting on counters at double the standard width.
A staircase with white oak treads accesses the loft-style bedroom. The kitchen counters and bathroom flooring are crafted from concrete mixed with glass beads that give the material an organic feel and a lighter weight.
Jon wanted no hardware on the kitchen cabinetry to keep a streamlined look, but, "turns out, that's just super annoying,
The new kitchen-and-dining area connects to the living area and the rear yard.
“They really wanted to have tile in the kitchen and at the front door, but everyone disliked that hard edge line,” says Gregga. “Doing the organic edge of the tile helped make the entry space and kitchen feel like one, and then it disintegrates into the living and dining room.”
The pantry lines the wall to the right.
Occupants step down into the kitchen from the dining room. A run of cabinets with an integrated sink directly abuts the threshold between the rooms, where an original plaster archway also meets new ceiling joists.
The family dog, Bruno, "loves to nap by the fireplace,
The best kitchen remodels simplify an owner’s life and make efficient use of every available square inch.
The new kitchen is outfitted with white oak cabinetry by Ramon Padilla, Trias counter stools and a La Cornue oven and range.
Joaquin Altamirano and Silvia Martín worked with Daniel Bergman Vázquez of Estudio Untercio to create an open-plan oasis in an apartment building in central Madrid. Estudio Untercio designed the medium-density fiberboard cupboards, which are coated with lacquer paint matching the ceramic-porcelain countertops. The tubular hood above the island is by Teka.
“I studied architecture as an undergrad, and even though I’m in interiors now, that education of not overpopulating spaces, of letting the building be seamless, has always carried through for me,” says Caroline.
Pam and Frank recently tasked Light and Air Architecture with remodeling this loft in New York City to get better natural light. “That’s exactly what we were looking for, is light and air,” says Frank.
Custom cabinets in a mix of white oak and lacquered paint join Miele appliances and a honed quartz countertop.
“My favorite aspect of the project would have to be the custom-built planter/light box suspended over the island bench,” says interior designer Kate Lucas. “The cascading plants bring a gorgeous green accent to the interiors. I also have a soft spot for the herringbone floor.” The custom planter box was built by local furniture maker and friend Lee Gratton of Gratton Design.
New custom walnut cabinetry syncs with the rest of the built-ins throughout the home, to create a pleasing rhythm in the open plan. The backsplash is Heath Ceramics tile, and the counter is Pental Quartz. Open shelves at the rear overlook a cozy den, and allow sightlines out the new windows at the front of the home.
The kitchen was designed so that the cooktop is in the Caesarstone-wrapped island, which means the cook can enjoy the view while they work. “I love cooking and looking out,” says Michele.
A trio of Norman counter stools by Rove Concepts sits underneath Cast pendant lights by Menu in the kitchen. Estate Interiors crafted the custom range hood.
Windows stretch from the counter to the ceiling to maximize the view. The difference in ceiling height gives the kitchen a cozier feel.
The backsplash is covered in Clé Tile, and the counters are Carrara marble.
Local cabinetmaker Peter Pomerantz made the custom, white oak cabinetry and Flywheel Industrial Arts fabricated the steel hood. “It’s about lines and shadows; no hardware,” Herrmann says.
The spectacular kitchen renovation includes repurposed cabinets, almost entirely unrecognizable after their modern facelift. The original cabinets were painted (Benjamin Moore 'Onyx') and reinstalled in an updated configuration. Even the new kitchen peninsula was made from reused original cabinets.
The faucet is by Brizo, and the sink is from Kräus. The backsplash is a handmade white ceramic tile that lends some organic irregularity to the scheme.
In the kitchen, pops of orange and blue break up an otherwise black-and-white palette. The bursts of color are a nod to the hues in the stained glass in the refurbished front door.
The architects bought standard-size cabinets and played around with different configurations to make the layout feel bespoke at an affordable cost.
The kitchen floor can be used as a substrate in the future if the homeowners choose to make additional renovations.
The kitchen, kept in the same location, was opened up dramatically. Gray cabinets from IKEA are topped with honed granite countertops; an oil painting of the original cottage sits on one of the floating shelves.
White Kitchen with High Window
Incorporate details that make everyday life easier. “The details of the kitchen are so often underestimated during the design phase,” says Anthony Laney of Laney LA.
Making the decision to buy a home is never easy; it’s hard to know what life will look like five or ten years down the line. But on the bright side, buying a home is exciting. The responsibility can be invigorating.
8. "How often do I like to communicate with my realtor and what's the best way to do so?" "Your agent should know how you like to check in and by what method—text, email, or phone,” explains Hoffman. “The biggest complaints we hear from clients who have worked with other agents is that their agent did not communicate with them in the way they wanted."
As you tour a potential home, look out for a lack of natural light or possible renovations—those details can be used during negotiations.
Spring cleaning is the perfect time to move larger appliances and heavier pieces of furniture to clean all the dirt, dust, and grime that is usually left unnoticed.
The kitchen for the main living quarters is on the top floor. The dark joinery echoes the original millwork throughout the home, while the stainless steel adds an industrial edge.
Until Hindman and Carr moved in, the space had never been a home. Carr cooks every day, so the compact kitchen was a natural starting point for the renovation. It features an industrial curving steel counter, which also functions as a breakfast bar. The Scrap stools are by contemporary Dutch designer Piet Hein Eek.
Avid cooks, Jinhee and John spend part of every day around their custom-built kitchen island, surrounded by Compasso d’Oro barstools. The island is on castors, so it easily moves around the kitchen as needed. An edamame plant on their patio occasionally provides leaves for Korean dishes.
A custom industrial-style light fixture suspends above the table in the kitchen-and-dining area, which is adjacent to the living room.
The architect selected light-colored pine for the kitchen cabinetry that ties to the pine flooring and creates a spacious feeling for the apartment.
"The wife’s vision was to create a very calming interior using a minimalist material palette," explains Mac. "The custom kitchen was designed to be elemental—we wanted [it] to feel more integrated [with the rest of the space]. The oak cabinets, concrete countertops, and appliance placements all reinforced this aesthetic."
The family share a love for the color teal, which was already featured in the home. So, when selecting a backsplash tile, teal was the obvious choice. The tiles are locally sourced from Yeomans Bagno & Ceramiche in Eltham.
Renovated on a budget of approximately $100 per square foot, this 1,000-square-foot Brooklyn loft in a 1947 chocolate factory is an honest celebration of affordable materials. New Affiliates transformed the formerly dark and cluttered space into a warm, light-filled home that smartly fits two sleeping areas, a bathroom, a study, a new kitchen, and a living/dining area without losing the loft’s airy and open feel. The key to the project’s success was leaving materials and elements exposed—from the pine plywood used for the walls, panels, and cabinets to the existing pair of three-and-a-half-foot-wide Art Moderne columns that were painted white and integrated into the design, rather than hidden.
The Fenix cabinets are constructed out of black Traceless laminate with a plywood substrate and feature cut-out pulls. Caesarstone counters run up the wall to form a backsplash.
The kitchen now benefits from the great room’s large windows and views.
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