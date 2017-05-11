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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : ice maker/counters : marble

Kitchen Ice Maker Marble Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The custom refrigerator, dishwasher, and range hood panels make the kitchen feel more polished.
Honed Carrara marble lines the kitchen countertops as well as the backsplash.
ANACAPA's Minimalist Urban Residence is modestly sized (2500 square feet) and was designed with the region’s temperate climate in mind. Radiant heat cement floors and two indoor fireplaces provide warmth on cooler days.
Contrasting countertops and cabinetry bring a modern touch to an otherwise traditional kitchen in North Carolina.
Walnut and book-matched Calcutta kitchen
Kitchen/Dining Area
Kitchen View Exterior Living Green Wall