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All Photos/kids/furniture : shelves/furniture : bookcase

Kids Room Shelves Bookcase Design Photos and Ideas

Custom cabinetry neatly fills the angled walls and frames the River Full Bed from Oeuf.
This children’s room and playroom caters to one family’s young kids with built-in cabinetry that allows the mess to be hidden away. Hufft designed this marker-board table, which was cut in the shape of Missouri. The ceiling features abstract details from Thomas Hart Benton paintings.
Now, the playroom can be accessed by the son’s bedroom or at the hallway. Custom woodwork fashions storage and a window seat.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
Now, a custom built-in platform combines storage solutions with a mattress for sleeping, and doubles as a cozy, story-time nook. "When we were creating the room for their daughter, they wanted a little magic door into her place," says Klimoski, so they inserted curved pocket doors. The firm also designed the custom table lamp on the platform, made from Japanese origami paper and cast porcelain.
The area at the front of North West London House—which was updated by VORBILD Architecture—became the main living room, whereas the part towards the back is now a children’s play room.
Area rugs add warmth to the reading stations.
Custom built-in wood shelving adorns the playroom, providing a unique way to display books and toys.
The playroom mixes contemporary design with playfulness.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
The children's bedroom and play area.
Child's bedroom with custom cabinetry and reading nook
Modern study lounge.
Kid's room
Kids Room
Close-up stair to sleeping loft with storage compartments, including back-lit acrylic display box