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All Photos/kids/furniture : night stands/floors : carpet

Kids Room Night Stands Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Pressey started her career photographing people, but she still likes to include them in her interior shots. "Show the kids having fun in their rooms," she says.
The bedrooms for the children were moved upstairs “We’ve designed everything according to how we think the kids are going to enjoy it the most,” shares Jane. <span style="color: rgb(204, 204, 204); font-size: 13px;">Photo by Derek Swalwell</span>
Canny 'The New' Girl's Bedroom
Griffin’s room, which is exactly the same size as his brother’s, gets good light from the backyard.
Sophisticated Play
The girls’ narrow bedroom gets natural light from a single window. White paint and furniture (accented with Marimekko print linens) keep the space feeling bright.