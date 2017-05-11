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All Photos/kids/furniture : bench/gender : boy

Kids Room Bench Boy Gender Design Photos and Ideas

Bhavani describes the boys' playroom as "another periscope moment." Perched at the northwest corner of the house, it looks over the backyard, framing a large oak tree in two sets of stacked windows.
Working with architect Dennis George, interior design firm Ishka Designs provided a comprehensive interior design solution for the gut renovation of a former thrift store into Discovery Pitstop Daycare. The bold yet minimalist design employs colors and forms to create a space that is both fun and inspiring but also simple, clean, and calm.
Ankory and Carni designed a storage unit under the stairs with a pull-out table and bench where their kids can play and do their homework.