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All Photos/kids/furniture : bench/furniture : desk

Kids Room Bench Desk Design Photos and Ideas

Built-in shelves and storage save space in another bedroom.
A large bed was deliberately chosen so that Kiki can grow into over it time. The vertically oriented plywood echoes the vertical lines of the hone’s timber cladding.
Ankory and Carni designed a storage unit under the stairs with a pull-out table and bench where their kids can play and do their homework.