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All Photos/kids/floors : dark hardwood/furniture : bed

Kids Room Dark Hardwood Floors Bed Design Photos and Ideas

Three bedrooms, including one for the live-in helper, are tucked at one end of the plan. This neatens the functionality of the home, dividing private and public areas into clearly demarcated zones.
When the directors of London–based Scenario Architecture—husband and wife Ran Ankory and Maya Carni—purchased a Victorian terrace house in London, they sought to renovate, expand, and adapt it to suit the needs of their family of four. The children's bedroom has a climbing wall and a fireman's pole for accessing a special hiding spot in the eave of the historic home.
In the home of Dwell founder Lara Hedberg Deam, her child's room features Maija & Kristina Isola's Sola bedding for Marimekko.
In the two bedrooms, the floors transition from polished concrete to warm parquet with interesting grains and varied shades, set in a latticed pattern.
Magid selected lively Whitby wallpaper by Mini Moderns for Linus’s room, along with Oeuf’s Perch bunk bed. The homeowner found the light-up rocket-ship mobile on a trip to Mexico City.
The bed in Sara’s room has been in the family since the early 1900s.
Bickford Park - Kids Room