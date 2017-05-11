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All Photos/kids/age : teen/floors : concrete

Kids Room Teen Age Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The ground level is also outfitted with bunks and concrete flooring. “There’s a casual flow to the spaces,” says Montalba.
One of the children's rooms, equal parts clean-lined and playful.
Each guest room has its own courtyard and views of the Jemez Mountains