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All Photos/exterior/pools, tubs, showers : small/patio, porch, deck : small

Exterior Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Small Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Outside of the studio, a small deck features a cedar soaking tub.
Michèle Monory’s Chinon farmhouse is an idyllic getaway from her home basein Paris. After she inherited the property and centuries-old structure from her father, she hired Matali Crasset, who runs a cutting-edge architecture and design firm, to update the living spaces.