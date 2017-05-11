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All Photos/exterior/building type : tiny home/building type : mid century

Exterior Tiny Home Mid Century Design Photos and Ideas

The goal was to be able to squeeze a full bathroom, kitchen, living room, storage, as well as a sleeping space that would accommodate a king-sized bed into the cabin's original tiny footprint.
Marilyn Monroe is said to have stayed in the charming guesthouse.