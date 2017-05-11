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All Photos/exterior/building type : small home/building type : treehouse

Exterior Small Home Treehouse Design Photos and Ideas

Constructed with sustainably sourced lumber and large, double-pane windows, Studio Shed’s all-season Signature Series units are popularly used as backyard offices.
The deck of Atelier Victoria Migliore's tree house in France has two swings attached.
An exterior view shows how the building wraps around the site’s existing trees.
Stilts elevate the home three to 10 feet above the ground. The firm suspended the building in order to preserve the root systems of the surrounding trees.