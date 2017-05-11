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All Photos/exterior/building type : small home/building type : shipping container

Exterior Small Home Shipping Container Design Photos and Ideas

The apartment overlooks views of the IJ-River.
The architect and his team devised an armature on the back of the container that will eventually be covered with vines, concealing the AC and heating unit, the reservoir for graywater and the composting toilet outlet.