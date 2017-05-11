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All Photos/dining/lighting : recessed/floors : ceramic tile

Dining Room Recessed Lighting Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The vertical timber paneling that encloses the dining nook is painted in Dulux Domino.
The dining room features built-in storage and glass sliders leading to an outdoor terrace.
The house-within-a-house lends an air of intimacy to the all-black dining nook.
Upon entering the home, guests are welcomed to a spacious, open-plan kitchen and dining area.
The bar, topped in Amazonite Quartzite and complemented by mirrors, wood, and seating reminiscent of a diner, is a highlight of the space.
A mix of wood and tile lends Brothers and Sisters a rich texture.
Dinning Area
The living area and eat-in kitchen are separated by a level change.
Moneo Brock also designed the colorful, geometric carpets and the “PlexiJazz” translucent acrylic and colored vinyl screen, which help establish the general character of the interior design.
The oak dining table and Eames DSR side chairs are placed in the glass-enclosed side return.
High ceilings, exposed brick walls, and refinished wood floors now coexist with modern interventions, such as the stairwell composed of sapele, glass, and steel, and custom maple built-ins in the cozy library lounge. Time to pick up a copy of The House on Mango Street and tuck in.
On the first level, a walnut veneer counter offers a place to drop belongings or to enjoy a meal. The walls are painted in Decorator’s White by Benjamin Moore to create a bright but neutral backdrop. Maximizing space was the priority of the remodel.