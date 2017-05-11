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All Photos/dining/floors : terrazzo/lighting : recessed

Dining Room Terrazzo Floors Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The home was designed with special attention to midcentury modernist ideals with a focus on the use of public and private spaces, as well as the relationship between interiors and exteriors. The common living spaces are spread out perpendicular to the river which creates a strong link with the landscape.
Custom leather cushions sit atop extra-deep benches.
The built-in shelving and storage unit was redesigned. "The idea was to make it a very multifunctional space," says Wittman of the dining nook, where kids can do homework or watch a movie, and grown-ups can gather for dinner around the large table.
Both the living and dining areas benefit from the streamlined, two-sided fireplace.
A view from the outside highlights the home's timber frame.
A skylight was added over the dining table to further increase the amount of natural lighting. A bridge between new and old was created by using the timber from a beam that was removed where the kitchen opens to the dining area.
Bright and airy, thanks to extensive glazing, the new space embraces the home's original timber framing.
The Rainbow Room.
Because the property slopes to the rear, the home’s eastern view is of treetops right outside. In the dining nook, Executive Armchairs by Eero Saarinen join a Warren Platner table beneath a Serge Mouille ceiling light. A patterned rug by AVO rests on the terrazzo tile floor.
A view of the open dining and living space.
Terra Máe is the hotel’s restaurant that describes itself as being New American with an adventurous spirit and an often locally-sourced menu.
A vast sense of space exists in the large formal dining room which overlooks the patio.
The living area opens to the dining room area.
In their approach to renovating and adding an extension to Hopetoun Road Residence, B.E. Architecture sought to first