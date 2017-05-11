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All Photos/dining/floors : brick/furniture : table

Dining Room Brick Floors Table Design Photos and Ideas

Capturing a 1970s West Texas sunroom vibe, the new dining room combines reclaimed wood and brick with custom painted steel windows for a seamless integration of old and new. "Our north star was to use a modern sensibility to create something that looked like it had always been here,
The loft features ceramic plates by local makers that are available for sale online.
Many of the furnishings were made by the couple from salvaged materials. David designed and built the oak cabinetry in the kitchen, which features a Mortex-coated island.
A Mapp table by Vincent Chia for Air Division is surrounded by Blu Dot’s Real Good chairs in copper. The painting is Untitled (Rinso) by Jean-Michel Basquiat.
A dining room bisects the property and sits between the middle and rear courtyards. It has an adjacent kitchen tucked off to the side.
The "transparent veranda" allows natural light to penetrate the building’s interior and connects the living areas to the exterior courtyards.
The property was tastefully refurbished in 1990, and now combines traditional Mallorcan architecture with luxurious, modern-day fittings.
A dining nook features a green Settle bench by Sue Skeen for The New Craftsmen.
Stephen Wright paintings.
A Trunk dining table by Sue Skeen for The New Craftsmen.
Young took cues from the home's architecture to refine the space while filling it with fresh decor. The floors are brick laid in sand, while large plank wood ceilings lie overhead. Adding to the neutral palette, the dining room is teeming with textures.
The renovation restored the built-in brick planter and exchanged the carpeting for sleek white terrazzo floors.
The dining area, which is just off the kitchen, features a built-in banquette.
The most dramatic room in the main house is the dining room, which features a soaring, pitched ceiling and exposed stone walls.