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All Photos/dining/fireplace : two sided/floors : light hardwood

Dining Room Two Sided Fireplace Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

living
The spacious interiors mean there is no chance of claustrophobia—even when the occupants are stranded indoors during bad weather.
A bell-shaped pendant hangs over the dining table, continuing the warm taupes and beiges found in the double-sided fireplace and wood table and floors.
Walls were knocked down to connect the living room and dining area, while a see-through fireplace partitions the rooms. The bright fuchsia rug was a vintage find.
The dine-in kitchen and living area is divided by a double-sided fireplace and chimney.